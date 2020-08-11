 Skip to Content

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

AP - Arizona News

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19. The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. The announcement by the Big Ten comes six day after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions. Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. The Pac-12 decided its football season also would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.

Associated Press

