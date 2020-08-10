Onions sold in popular West Coast grocery chains recalled

COMMERCE, Calif. (AP) — Some red and yellow onions sold in the West at Trader Joe’s and Ralphs are being recalled in relation to an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to the vegetable. Progressive Produce said Monday that it received affected onions by Thomson International, the California company identified by The Food and Drug Administration as the likely source of the outbreak. No other produce sold by the company has been recalled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 640 people and sent 85 to the hospital. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak.