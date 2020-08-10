Border Patrol agent in Arizona accused of drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector Ajo Border Patrol Station has been accused of drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old Carlos Victor Passapera Pinott of Buckeye was arrested Sunday on suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Passapera had his initial court appearance Monday in Tucson. Prosecutors say Passapera drove to a remote area of the border west of the Lukeville Port of Entry early Sunday. They say he then drove to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where he allegedly loaded two duffel bags into another vehicle. Authorities say the bags contained cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.