 Skip to Content

8 arrested at Phoenix protest honoring Michael Brown

New
7:56 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say eight people were arrested at a Phoenix protest marking the anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Missouri. A few dozen demonstrators rallied at around 6 p.m. Sunday downtown to honor 18-year-old Brown. They marched to Phoenix police headquarters shortly after 7 p.m. and walked past a barricade. Police in riot gear then tried to disperse the crowd from the area and called it unlawful assembly. Officers fired what appeared to be flash-bang grenades into the air. Witnesses say they then fired pepper spray at one protester. The crowd dispersed but continued their rally down the street. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film