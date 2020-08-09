NBA fines Draymond Green $50,000 for Devin Booker comments

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s suggestion for Devin Booker’s future didn’t amuse the NBA. The league fined Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments about Booker, who is the Phoenix Suns’ star guard. Green said Saturday during an appearance as an analyst for TNT: “Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him. It’s not good for his career.” The league tightened its rules before this season when it comes to matters such as player tampering.