Lamet brilliant as Tatis, Padres pound Bumgarner, Dbacks 9-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5. Lamet had allowed only one baserunner, on a hit by pitch, until Kole Calhoun homered on a 2-0 pitch leading off the seventh. Lamet got two more outs before manager Jayce Tingler pulled him in favor of rookie Luis Patiño. Lamet struck out 11 and walked none in 6 2/3 innings.