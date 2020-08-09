 Skip to Content

Arizona reports 816 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths

9:23 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 816 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 more deaths amid slowing of the state’s coronavirus outbreak. The Arizona Department of Health Services’ latest figures increased the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 186,923 and the reported death toll to 4,150. It’s the first time since June 8 that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported. The state reported 625 new cases on June 29, but a reporting partner missed the deadline to be included in the cases that day. Health officials say COIVD-19 hospitalizations and related usage of intensive care beds and ventilators began to drop in Arizona in the middle of last month. 

Associated Press

