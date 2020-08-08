Top players push Coyotes into next playoff round

The Arizona Coyotes needed their top players to be at their best to have a chance of advancing in the postseason for the first time in eight years. The Coyotes got it in their Stanley Cup qualifier, beating the Nashville Predators 3-2 to earn a spot in the next round. Goalie Darcy Kuemper led the way. Arizona’s No. 1 goalie has been stellar since being limited during the regular season because of a lower-body injury. Kuemper stopped 152 shots during the series against Nashville, including 49 in the clinching win in Game 4.