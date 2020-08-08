 Skip to Content

Top players push Coyotes into next playoff round

New
1:26 pm AP - Arizona News

The Arizona Coyotes needed their top players to be at their best to have a chance of advancing in the postseason for the first time in eight years. The Coyotes got it in their Stanley Cup qualifier, beating the Nashville Predators 3-2 to earn a spot in the next round. Goalie Darcy Kuemper led the way. Arizona’s No. 1 goalie has been stellar since being limited during the regular season because of a lower-body injury. Kuemper stopped 152 shots during the series against Nashville, including 49 in the clinching win in Game 4.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film