Seattle takes down Phoenix.. Mercury lose Taurasi late

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Seattle used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over Phoenix. The Mercury’s Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go with what appeared to be ankle injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance. The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points.