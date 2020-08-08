 Skip to Content

Seattle takes down Phoenix.. Mercury lose Taurasi late

2:31 pm AP - Arizona News

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Seattle used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over Phoenix. The Mercury’s Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go with what appeared to be ankle injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance. The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film