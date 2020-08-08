Pac-12 player group ‘disappointed’ after commissioner call

The Pac-12 players of “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner. The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. Meanwhile, Scott’s email to the group following up on Thursday’s call with 12 players struck an entirely different tone, thanking them for their time and saying the conference was committed to addressing some of their most pressing concerns.