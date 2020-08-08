Marté, Vogt homer to carry Diamondbacks over Padres 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Starling Marté and Stephen Vogt homered off Chris Paddack in the sixth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. The homers were the first of the year for Marté and Vogt. The Padres failed to capitalize on two more home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr., including his second leadoff homer in as many nights. The 21-year-old star shortstop has seven homers this year and has reached base in all 15 games, the longest streak of his career. Tatis’ second homer, off Héctor Rondón in the eighth, pulled the Padres to 3-2.