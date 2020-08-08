Doctors, hospitals launch voter registration efforts

BOSTON (AP) — Doctors, hospitals and medical students are ramping up efforts to register voters as part of a nationwide campaign this month. In Boston, an ER doctor has created thousands of voter registration kits for distribution at hospitals and doctor’s offices. Students at Harvard and Yale’s medical schools are planning to go head-to-head as part of a national voter registration competition among medical schools. And a Rhode Island doctor has launched an effort to provide hospital patients emergency ballots. Organizers say the wide-ranging efforts are crucial because voter registration is down in many states because of the coronavirus pandemic.