Arizona reports 1,054 additional COVID cases, 56 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 additional confirmed coronavirus cases with 56 more deaths amid slowing of the state’s outbreak. Department of Health Services figures also indicate that declines that saw COIVD-19 hospitalizations and related usage of intensive care beds and ventilators begin to drop in mid-July continued as of Friday. The department’s latest figures increased the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to about 186,000 and the reported death toll to 4,137. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.