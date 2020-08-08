Arizona health experts urge more tests as testing declines

PHOENIX (AP) — Public health experts and officials in Arizona say a decline in coronavirus testing last month has made it challenging to understand the virus and implement measures to limit its spread. The Arizona Republic reported that diagnostic tests for COVID-19 dropped from an average of more than 107,000 tests a week from late June to early July to about 51,400 tests the week of July 26. Arizona is now testing at the level it was two months ago. The state has simultaneously been improving with a decline in hospitalizations, fewer new cases and a lower percentage of positive results, but experts say continued testing is an important way to monitor the virus.