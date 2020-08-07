So far in MLB, West is best at avoiding COVID-19 disruption

PHOENIX (AP) — The West has been the best at avoiding COVID-19 disruptions so far in Major League Baseball. The reasons for that success are unclear, though some players in the region took early precautions. Oakland first baseman Matt Olson was among the first at his position to wear a mask while playing in the field. MLB’s 30-team league has been broken up into three subdivisions this year for its 60-game schedule. The East and Central have already had major scheduling disruptions because of COVID-19 outbreaks. But the West has avoided any problems so far and hopes to keep it that way.