More charges for man accused of preying on homeless women

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified more victims of a man accused of luring homeless women with the promise of food and shelter only to sexually assault them. Authorities said Friday 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia is facing more charges a week after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies arrested him for sexual assault and kidnapping. Police say Incorvaia has been re-booked on 10 counts of sexual assault and six counts of aggravated assault. Other charges include one count each of kidnapping, assault and threatening or intimidating. Incorvaia allegedly would look for homeless women in the same 1-square-mile area of northwest Phoenix. He would gain their trust by offering a shower and food.