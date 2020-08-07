Lives Lost: Man of the sea who made Arizona desert home

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Manuel Sandoval often traveled back to the fishing port of Guaymas and other coastal communities on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez more than a quarter-century after moving with his family to Phoenix, where they all became U.S. citizens. Sandoval never stopped hearing the siren call of his birthplace in coastal Mexico, even after living for decades on the edge of the Sonoran Desert with his wife and three children, His daughter and two sons stayed in the Phoenix area, where they married and started their own families. Sandoval was 65 when he died June 30 of complications from COVID-19.