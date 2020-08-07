Judges reject foes of sentencing reform and pot initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County judges on Friday rejected challenges to two proposed voter initiatives, one implementing criminal sentencing reform and the other legalizing recreational marijuana. If upheld after expected appeals to the state Supreme Court and if enough qualifying signatures are certified by the Secretary of State in the coming weeks, both will appear on the November ballot. Opponents of both measures argued the 100 word summary that people who signed petitions were shown misrepresented the proposals.