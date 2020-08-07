 Skip to Content

In the bubble, the Phoenix Suns have been perfect so far

8:51 pm AP - Arizona News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The last time Devin Booker walked off the court as a winner in four consecutive games, these were the opponents: Hampton, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Notre Dame. That is, until now. The Phoenix Suns came to the NBA restart at Walt Disney World with the worst record in the Western Conference. They now might be the best story of the bubble. They’re 4-0 at Disney, breathing real life into playoff hopes that basically were nonexistent when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11.

Associated Press

