Corrections investigators arrest sergeant at Florence prison

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation And Reentry says a corrections sergeant assigned to a state prison in Florence has been arrested and accused of crimes that include sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse. The department said 47-year-old Jason McClelland,was arrested Thursday night by department investigators and booked into the Pinal County jail in Florence. The statement provided no details on the alleged offenses, and department representatives didn’t immediately respond to a callback request. McClelland remained jailed Friday. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for McClelland who could comment on his behalf.