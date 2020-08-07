 Skip to Content

Agency determines all of Colorado abnormally dry, in drought

New
10:10 am AP - Arizona News

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis has activated Colorado’s drought plan to track impacts, save water, coordinate local responses and help hard-hit farmers following a federal assessment that determined that the state is abnormally dry or in drought for the first time in eight years. The finding is consistent with a broader transformation of the Southwest amid climate change. The Denver Post reports that the designation came Thursday after a combination of less spring snowfall, warmer temperatures, snowpack melting, less rain and parched soil resulting in dying crops and forests and shrinking water sources.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film