US: Border tunnel appears to be ‘most sophisticated’

10:07 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found an unfinished tunnel stretching from Arizona to Mexico that appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history.” Federal officials said Thursday the tunnel intended for smuggling ran from San Luis, Arizona, to a Mexican neighborhood. They say it had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement. Homeland Security Investigations found the tunnel in late July. Authorities said a camera was sent 25 feet underground after federal agents discovered a sinkhole in the area of a tunnel investigation.

Associated Press

