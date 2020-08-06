Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns continued their improbable run in the NBA bubble with their fourth straight win 114-99 over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that began late in the third quarter and carried over into the fourth. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.