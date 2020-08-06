Sedona sewer replacement project sends sewage into Oak Creek

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — A sewer replacement project along State Route 179 in Sedona has sent an estimated 20,000 gallons of sewage into Oak Creek. City officials say the spill occurred Tuesday night when sewage flowed out of a manhole and into a storm drain that flowed to the creek. Sedona officials say the spill was contained within hours and disinfected. Kinney Construction Services, the contractor for the sewer project, and city officials have started water quality tests both upstream and downstream of the spill area. Results of soil tests will be sent to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.