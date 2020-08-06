Navajo Nation reports 28 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,223 and the known death toll to 468 as of Thursday night. Navajo Department of Health officials say 83,769 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,775 have recovered. The Navajo Nation will change its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday and ending at 5 a.m. Monday.Tribal officials said the daily curfew also will be changed to those same hours on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.