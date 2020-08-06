Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Large stretches of New Mexico and much of neighboring Arizona face severe or extreme drought conditions. The latest weekly Drought Monitor map shows areas of extreme drought in northern New Mexico and in the state’s southeastern corner. Meanwhile, areas of severe drought are seen in other parts of those regions as well as across much of southern and south-central Arizona. The Drought Monitor said the West has seen temperatures well above normal in the past week and that much of the region has been dry “with only spottty preceiptiation in places” though the monsoon provided some relief to eastern New Mexico.