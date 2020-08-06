Arizona sets virus spread guidelines for school reopenings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have released a series of guidelines that public schools are urged to use when deciding whether it’s safe to reopen for full in-person learning. But state health director Dr. Cara Christ said Thursday that it is going to be several weeks before any county meets those benchmarks. The scientific guidelines released by Christ and schools chief Kathy Hoffman lay out three key measurements of the virus’ community effects. They are just guidelines, and school districts won’t be required to follow them. But Hoffman discouraged school districts from deviating and said voters should hold their school boards accountable if they ignore the guidance.