2 killed in Tolleson crash; truck allegedly ran a stop sign

TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two children have been killed in a car accident near Tolleson, west of Phoenix. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the driver of a pickup truck allegedly ran a stop sign Thursday afternoon and crashed into a sedan that was carrying a woman and her two children ages 10 and 12. They say both children died in the crash. The children’s names and gender weren’t immediately released. Sheriff’s officials say the children’s mother was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The truck driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Authorities say neither driver appeared to be impaired, but the crash is under investigation.