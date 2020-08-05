 Skip to Content

Trump to laud Arizona as success of virus ’embers’ strategy

New
11:04 am AP - Arizona News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to host Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey at the White House as he points to the state as a model for the nation for addressing “embers” of the coronavirus. Arizona, like much of the Sun Belt region, began experiencing a severe spike in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day holiday, as states’ aggressive reopening plans coincided with an increase in travel. A senior White House official says Trump plans to highlight the surge in government resources and personnel to the state once federal officials observed an uptick in Arizona’s test positivity rate — a critical early warning sign of spreading infection.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film