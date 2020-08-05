Phoenix police investigate after man dies while in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department has started an investigation into a man’s death after he was taken into custody and later found unresponsive in the back of a police vehicle. Officers responded to reports of a man looking into vehicles and making offensive gestures at a shopping center on Tuesday. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said when an officer arrived, the suspect ran across traffic and into a nearby convenience store. The officer was later able to subdue, handcuff and place the man in a patrol car. He was later found unresponsive. Police did not say how long the man was in the car. Police identified him Wednesday as 28-year-old Ramon Timothy Lopez.