Navajo Nation reports 39 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 39 more cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,195 and the known death toll to 467 as of Wednesday night. Navajo Department of Health officials say 83,527 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,766 have recovered. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. The Navajo Nation will change its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday and ending at 5 a.m. Monday. Tribal officials say the daily curfew also will be changed to those same hours on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.