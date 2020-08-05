McSally proposes 7 debates as Arizona Senate race heats up

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally is challenging Mark Kelly to seven debates and is claiming her Democratic rival has been evading scrutiny. McSally on Wednesday proposed an unusually large number of debates for a sitting senator with the bully-pulpit advantage of incumbency. McSally must overcome a fundraising and polling deficit in a race that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Several other vulnerable GOP senators have similarly proposed a large number of debates. Kelly did not immediately respond. Arizona Democratic Party spokesman Brad Bainum says McSally’s debate proposal “reeks of desperation.”