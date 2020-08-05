Chandler police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1991 case

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to a 1991 sexual assault. They say 65-year-old Gary Robert Young was arrested at his home Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges including sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary. Police say a young woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted at a Chandler apartment in November 1991. A composite sketch was released, evidence was collected and witnesses interviewed, but police say no suspect was identified. In the early 2000s, police sent evidence from the sexual assault to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Lab and DNA was identified.