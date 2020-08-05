Big Arizona voter turnout brings slow results, few surprises

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters turned out in near-record numbers and set the stage for high-stakes battles this November. Dr. Hiral Tipirneni won a four-way Democratic primary to take on scandal-scarred Republican Rep. David Schweikert. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s comeback hopes remained alive. Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly both easily secured the nominations of their parties and quickly pivoted to the November showdown. Still, McSally’s little-known opponent, businessman Daniel McCarthy, pulled in about 20% of the vote. Kelly faced only a write-in opponent.