517 Arizona inmates positive amid slowing coronavirus spread

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona corrections officials say 517 inmates at the state prison in Tucson have tested positive for the coronavirus even as the overall spread in the state seems to be turning a corner. Arizona health authorities on Wednesday reported 1,698 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths. Almost half the inmates in the Tucson prison’s Whetstone unit tested positive for the virus Tuesday amid a push to test all 39,000 state prisoners. A spokesman for Maricopa County says 490 homeless people have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began. There are about 7,400 homeless people in the city.