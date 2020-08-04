Judge orders trial tied to discovery of missing kids’ bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday there’s enough evidence for a man to go to trial after the bodies of his new wife’s two children were found buried on his Idaho property. The bizarre case involving doomsday beliefs and the deaths of several people linked to the couple has attracted national headlines. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to charges related to hiding the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Investigators found their bodies in June. Daybell last year married their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who’s charged with conspiring to help him keep the bodies hidden. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.