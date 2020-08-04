Phoenix police: woman is accused of fatally shooting husband

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of her husband, who later died. They say 33-year-old Samone Lomax has been booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of murder. It was unclear Tuesday if Lomax has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf. Police say a 37-year-old man called 911 around 4 p.m. Monday to report that his wife allegedly had shot him. Officers responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound at the couple’s west Phoenix home. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A possible motive for the shooting was unclear and the man’s name wasn’t immediately released.