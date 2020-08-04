Man in custody of Tucson police dies; possible drug overdose

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man has died while in custody and it’s believed to be from an apparent drug overdose. Police Chief Chris Magnus says he believes none of the responding officers violated any protocols after reviewing body-worn camera footage of the event. Magnus says police received a call from an elderly man about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday who said someone was trespassing on his property. Three officers arrived and reported finding 29-year-old Jesus Gilberto Gutierrez in the backyard lying unresponsive on the ground. Magnus says the officers called for paramedics and found drug paraphernalia nearby and medication used to treat opioid addiction. The chief says the officers gave Gutierrez two doses of Narcan and handcuffed him. Gutierrez had no pulse and he was pronounced dead.