Fire burns over 11,000 acres along Utah-Arizona border

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Land officials say a fire burning along the Utah-Arizona border grew over the weekend, burning more than 11,000 acres of grass, brush and woodland habitat. The Spectrum reported that the Bureau of Land Management offices in Utah and Arizona reported that one house and four outbuildings were threatened by the fire, burning about 20 miles east of Kanab. Officials say the fire burned more than 8,000 acres near the stateline campground as of Friday and grew to about 11,400 acres by Monday. At least eight fire crews, six helicopters and 20 engines were working to suppress the flames, which were spreading toward Kanab.