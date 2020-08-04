 Skip to Content

Booker’s shot at buzzer leads Suns over Clippers 117-115

4:22 pm AP - Arizona News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance and giving the Phoenix Suns a 117-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns improved to 3-0 in the bubble as they chase a playoff spot. Booker knocked down the winning shot while being double-teamed and crashed to the court as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the victory. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points and George added 23. After setting a franchise record by making 25 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Saturday, the Clippers managed just eight in the loss.  

