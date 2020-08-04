Arizona voters head to polls for GOP, Democratic primaries

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will be in the national spotlight in November as a presidential battleground and the home of one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the country. But Tuesday’s primary features few big-ticket contests. Republican Sen. Martha McSally faces a long shot challenge from businessman Daniel McCarthy. Retired astronaut Mark Kelly faces only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination. Most Arizona voters who plan to cast a ballot have already done so. But those showing up to vote in-person will find it looks different than elections of the past as the tradition of casting a ballot adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic.