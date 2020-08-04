Big Arizona voter turnout brings slow results, few surprises

PHOENIX (AP) — Turnout was on track to set a record in Tuesday’s Arizona primary and no major issues were reported despite new procedures and shuffled polling places in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Hiral Tipirneni won a four-way Democratic primary to take on scandal-scarred Republican Rep. David Schweikert, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s comeback hopes remained alive. Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly both easily secured the nominations of their parties and quickly pivoted to the November showdown. Still, McSally’s little-known opponent, businessman Daniel McCarthy, pulled in about 20 percent of the vote. Kelly faced only a write-in opponent.