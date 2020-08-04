Arizona reports 1,008 additional COVID cases, 66 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials officials report 1,008 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the state saw slight increases in several hospitalization metrics. The state Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported that the newly reported cases and deaths raised the confirmed case total to 180,505 and the death toll to 3,845. Data on COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-19-related use of intensive care beds and venitlators rose slightly Monday after trending downward since mid-July while the number of COVID-19-related emergency room visits dropped slightly.