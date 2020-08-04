Altuve, Correa homer, Astros tag Bumgarner, Diamondbacks 8-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit solo homers, George Springer added a two-run double and the Houston Astros roughed up Madison Bumgarner in an 8-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Altuve hit his homer in the first inning and Correa followed with another in the second. The Astros put the game away in the fifth inning with five runs, including two on Springer’s bases-loaded double. The Diamondbacks have lost five of six games. Bumgarner had a rough night, giving up eight runs over 4 1/3 innings.