Phoenix hits 114 degrees for another record-tying heat day

PHOENIX (AP) — Another record-tying heat day has hit Phoenix. The National Weather Service says Phoenix had a high of 114 degrees Monday. That tied the mark for Aug. 3 set in 1975 and tied in 2009 and 2019. Last Thursday, Phoenix posted a high of 118 degrees — topping the previous record of 115 set in 1934. That temperature also marked the sixth-warmest day on record for the city. Weather service meteorologists say July 2020 went into the record books as the hottest month in Phoenix history.