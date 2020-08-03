 Skip to Content

Arizona voters will find COVID-19 precautions at polls

5:29 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters going to the polls Tuesday for Arizona’s primaries will find larger venues to allow for social distancing and poll workers wearing masks as the tradition of casting a ballot adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of those who will vote have already done so by mail or at an early voting location. But in-person voting options are in place around the state. While Arizona will be in the national spotlight in November as a presidential battleground state and the home of one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the nation, the primaries feature few big-ticket contests.

