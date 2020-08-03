 Skip to Content

Arizona reports 1,030 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

2:54 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 1,030 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 more deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services recorded Monday 179,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The known death toll is 3,779. In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continue to trend downward slightly. Arizona became a national COVID-19 hotspot after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted a stay-at-home order in mid-May. He later reimposed some restrictions including gym and bar closures. A judge will hear arguments Monday from attorneys for health clubs challenging Ducey’s shutdown order. 

Associated Press

