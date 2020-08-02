Suns make it 2 straight in restart by topping Mavs 117-115

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and the Phoenix Suns erased a double-digit deficit while their All-Star guard was on the bench with foul trouble, rallying for a 117-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns have won both games in the restart after coming in with the worst record among Western Conference teams in the bubble. They’re still long shots for the playoffs. The Mavericks clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 by virtue of Memphis’ loss to San Antonio earlier in the day. Luka Doncic had 40 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Dallas.