Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

A group of Pac-12 football players say they won’t practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed. The players posted a statement on The Players’ Tribune website and on social media and sent out a press release. It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure. The press release listed the names of 12 Pac-12 players, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland.