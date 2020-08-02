 Skip to Content

Lawmakers fight for GOP’s soul in Arizona Senate primary

8:15 am AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The biggest knock-down, drag-out primary fight among the 90 Senate and House seats up for grabs in November features two sitting Republican lawmakers in a suburban north Phoenix district battling for the soul of the GOP. Sen. Heather Carter is known as one of the more moderate GOP lawmakers. She’s defending her seat against a challenge from Rep. Nancy Barto, a social conservative who has embraced anti-abortion and religious freedom legislation. Both have represented the 15th District for years. They are not fast friends, and backers of the candidates have poured more than $1.8 million into the race, breaking about 2-1 for Carter.

Associated Press

